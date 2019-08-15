Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 15, 2019 12:44 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 11 5 .688
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 8 .500 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 7 8 .467
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 11 .313 6
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 11 5 .688
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 8 .467
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 7 9 .438 4
Orem (Angels) 7 9 .438 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Billings 8, Grand Junction 5

Great Falls 5, Rocky Mountain 3

Ogden 13, Missoula 3

Orem 6, Idaho Falls 5

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

