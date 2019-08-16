Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 16, 2019 12:16 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 12 5 .706
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 8 .529 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 8 .500
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 12 .294 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 11 6 .647
Orem (Angels) 8 9 .471 3
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 9 .438
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 7 10 .412 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Billings 11, Grand Junction 2

Great Falls 1, Rocky Mountain 0

Missoula 7, Ogden 1

Orem 7, Idaho Falls 4

Friday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

