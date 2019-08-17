Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 17, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 13 5 .722
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 8 .529
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 8 .500 4
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 13 .278 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 11 6 .647
Orem (Angels) 8 9 .471 3
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 9 .438
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 7 10 .412 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.

Advertisement

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US