Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
___
Rocky Mountain 7, Ogden 6
Grand Junction 11, Orem 2
Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.