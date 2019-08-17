Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 13 5 .722 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 8 .529 3½ Great Falls (White Sox) 8 8 .500 4 x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 13 .278 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 11 6 .647 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 9 .471 3 Orem (Angels) 8 10 .444 3½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 7 10 .412 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 7, Ogden 6

Grand Junction 11, Orem 2

Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.

Advertisement

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.