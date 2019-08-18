Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
___
Rocky Mountain 7, Ogden 6
Grand Junction 11, Orem 2
Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.
Billings 9, Idaho Falls 4
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
