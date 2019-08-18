Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 18, 2019 12:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 14 5 .737
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 8 .529 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 8 .500
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 14 .263 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 11 7 .611
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 9 .471
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 10 .444 3
Orem (Angels) 8 10 .444 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 7, Ogden 6

Grand Junction 11, Orem 2

Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.

Advertisement

Billings 9, Idaho Falls 4

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US