Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 18, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 14 6 .700
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 8 .529
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 8 .500 4
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 6 14 .300 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 12 7 .632
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 9 .471 3
Orem (Angels) 8 10 .444
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 11 .421 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Ogden 8, Rocky Mountain 3

Idaho Falls 6, Billings 3

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus