Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 14 6 .700 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 8 .529 3½ Great Falls (White Sox) 8 8 .500 4 x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 6 14 .300 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 12 7 .632 — Orem (Angels) 9 10 .474 3 Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 10 .444 3½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 11 .421 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Ogden 8, Rocky Mountain 3

Idaho Falls 6, Billings 3

Orem 8, Grand Junction 3

Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

