Pioneer League

|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
Missoula 4, Great Falls 1, 7 innings
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
