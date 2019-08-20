Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|6
|15
|.286
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
___
Missoula 4, Great Falls 1, 7 innings
Missoula 1, Great Falls 0, 8 innings
Orem 12, Grand Junction 1
Ogden 3, Rocky Mountain 2, 10 innings
Billings 4, Idaho Falls 2
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.