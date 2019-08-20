Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 20, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 15 6 .714
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 8 .579 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 10 .444
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 6 15 .286 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 13 7 .650
Orem (Angels) 10 10 .500 3
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 11 .421
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 12 .400 5

___

Monday’s Games

Missoula 4, Great Falls 1, 7 innings

Missoula 1, Great Falls 0, 8 innings

Orem 12, Grand Junction 1

Ogden 3, Rocky Mountain 2, 10 innings

Billings 4, Idaho Falls 2

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

