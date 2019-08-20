Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 20, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 16 6 .727
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 8 .579
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 11 .421
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 6 15 .286
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 13 7 .650
Orem (Angels) 10 10 .500 3
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 11 .421
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 12 .400 5

Tuesday’s Games

Billings 10, Great Falls 6

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, ppd.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

