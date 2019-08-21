Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|15
|.318
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
x-First Half Winner
___
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:15 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
