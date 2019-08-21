Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 15 .318 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 9 .550 Great Falls (White Sox) 8 11 .421 Billings (Reds) 16 6 .727 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 12 .400 Ogden (Dodgers) 13 7 .650 Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 12 .400 Orem (Angels) 11 10 .524

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

