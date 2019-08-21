Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pioneer League

August 21, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 15 .318
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 9 .550
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 11 .450
Billings (Reds) 16 7 .696
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 12 .429
Ogden (Dodgers) 14 7 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 13 .381
Orem (Angels) 11 11 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls 11, Billings 0

Ogden 5, Grand Junction 3

Rocky Mountain 13, Orem 2

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

The Associated Press

