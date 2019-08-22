Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 16 7 .696 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 9 .571 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 9 11 .450 5½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 16 .304 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 14 7 .667 — Orem (Angels) 11 11 .500 3½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 12 .429 5 Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 13 .381 6

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls 11, Billings 0

Ogden 5, Grand Junction 3

Rocky Mountain 13, Orem 2

Advertisement

Missoula 3, Idaho Falls 1

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.