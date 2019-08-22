Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 22, 2019 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 16 7 .696
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 9 .571 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 11 .450
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 16 .304 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 14 7 .667
Orem (Angels) 11 11 .500
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 12 .429 5
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 13 .381 6

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls 11, Billings 0

Ogden 5, Grand Junction 3

Rocky Mountain 13, Orem 2

Advertisement

Missoula 3, Idaho Falls 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff