The Associated Press
 
Pioneer League

August 23, 2019 1:49 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 16 7 .696
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 11 .476 5
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 16 .304 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 15 7 .682
Orem (Angels) 12 11 .522
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 13 .409 6
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 14 .364 7

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, suspended

Ogden 14, Grand Junction 2

Orem 5, Rocky Mountain 2

Great Falls 7, Missoula 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Billings, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, Game 2, TBD

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

