Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|16
|.304
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|14
|.364
|7
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Idaho Falls at Billings, suspended
Ogden 14, Grand Junction 2
Orem 5, Rocky Mountain 2
Great Falls 7, Missoula 6, 10 innings
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Idaho Falls at Billings, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, Game 2, TBD
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.