Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 16 7 .696 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 10 .565 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 10 12 .455 5½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 16 .304 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 15 7 .682 — Orem (Angels) 12 11 .522 3½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 13 .409 6 Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 14 .364 7

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

Missoula 7, Great Falls 2, 7 innings

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Billings 3, Idaho Falls 2

Idaho Falls at Billings, Game 2, TBD

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Great Falls, cancelled

