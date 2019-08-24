Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 24, 2019 2:07 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 16 7 .696
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 10 .565 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 12 .455
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 16 .304 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 15 7 .682
Orem (Angels) 12 11 .522
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 13 .409 6
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 14 .364 7

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

Missoula 7, Great Falls 2, 7 innings

Great Falls 3, Missoula 0, 7 innings

Billings 3, Idaho Falls 2

Billings 7, Idaho Falls 2, 7 innings

Grand Junction 4, Ogden 3

Rocky Mountain 14, Orem 4

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

