Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 18 7 .720 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 10 .583 3½ Great Falls (White Sox) 10 13 .435 7 x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 18 .280 11 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 15 8 .652 — Orem (Angels) 12 12 .500 3½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 10 13 .435 5 Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 14 .391 6

x-First Half Winner

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

