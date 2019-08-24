Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|14
|10
|.583
|3½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|18
|.280
|11
|Southern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|12
|.500
|3½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|9
|14
|.391
|6
x-First Half Winner
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
