Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 25, 2019 12:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 19 7 .731
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 10 .600
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 14 .417 8
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 19 .269 12
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 15 9 .625
Orem (Angels) 12 13 .480
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 13 .458 4
Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 14 .417 5

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 5, Orem 2

Billings 6, Idaho Falls 5, 10 innings

Advertisement

Grand Junction 7, Ogden 5

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Missoula 7, Great Falls 5

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow