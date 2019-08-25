Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|20
|.259
|13
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|10
|14
|.417
|5
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Billings 12, Idaho Falls 1
Great Falls 4, Missoula 2, 7 innings
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, ppd.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
