Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 20 7 .741 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556 5 Great Falls (White Sox) 12 14 .462 7½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 20 .259 13 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 15 9 .625 — Orem (Angels) 12 13 .480 3½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 13 .458 4 Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 14 .417 5

x-First Half Winner

Sunday’s Games

Billings 12, Idaho Falls 1

Great Falls 4, Missoula 2, 7 innings

Great Falls 10, Missoula 1, 7 innings

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

