Pioneer League

August 26, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 20 7 .741
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 14 .462
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 20 .259 13
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 15 9 .625
Orem (Angels) 12 13 .480
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 13 .458 4
Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 14 .417 5

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

