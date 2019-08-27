Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 27, 2019 1:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 20 7 .741
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 14 .462
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 20 .259 13
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 16 9 .640
Orem (Angels) 12 14 .462
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 14 .440 5
Grand Junction (Rockies) 11 14 .440 5

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

Ogden 11, Rocky Mountain 5

Grand Junction 14, Orem 11

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus