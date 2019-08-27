Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|12
|.556
|5
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|20
|.259
|13
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|11
|15
|.423
|6
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Ogden 5, Rocky Mountain 2
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
