Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|21
|.250
|14
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Ogden 5, Rocky Mountain 2
Grand Junction 10, Orem 8, 10 innings
Rocky Mountain 4, Ogden 3, 7 innings
Billings 3, Missoula 1
Great Falls 4, Idaho Falls 3
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.