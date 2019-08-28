Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 28, 2019 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 7 .750
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 13 .536 6
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 14 .481
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 21 .250 14
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 17 10 .630
Orem (Angels) 13 15 .464
Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 14 .462
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 12 16 .429

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem 3, Rocky Mountain 0

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

