Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 21 7 .750 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 13 .536 6 Great Falls (White Sox) 13 14 .481 7½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 21 .250 14 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 17 11 .607 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 14 .481 3½ Orem (Angels) 13 15 .464 4 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 12 16 .429 5

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 8, Ogden 5

Orem 3, Rocky Mountain 0

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

