Pioneer League

August 29, 2019 1:11 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 8 .724
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 13 .552 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 15 .464
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 21 .276 13
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 17 11 .607
Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 14 .481
Orem (Angels) 13 15 .464 4
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 12 16 .429 5

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 8, Ogden 5

Orem 3, Rocky Mountain 0

Missoula 7, Billings 4

Idaho Falls 6, Great Falls 2

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

