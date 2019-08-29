Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|8
|21
|.276
|13
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Orem (Angels)
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|12
|16
|.429
|5
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Grand Junction 8, Ogden 5
Orem 3, Rocky Mountain 0
Missoula 7, Billings 4
Idaho Falls 6, Great Falls 2
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
