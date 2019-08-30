Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 30, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 9 .700
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 13 .567 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 14 15 .483
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 22 .267 13
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 17 12 .586
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 14 .500
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 16 .448 4
Orem (Angels) 13 16 .448 4

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Great Falls, cancelled

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, cancelled

Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, cancelled

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space