Pioneer League

|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|14
|15
|.483
|6½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|8
|22
|.267
|13
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|13
|16
|.448
|4
|Orem (Angels)
|13
|16
|.448
|4
x-First Half Winner
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, cancelled
Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, cancelled
Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, cancelled
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
