The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pioneer League

August 30, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 9 .700
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 13 .567 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 14 15 .483
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 22 .267 13
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 18 12 .600
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 15 .483
Orem (Angels) 14 16 .467 4
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 17 .433 5

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 13, Grand Junction 3

Orem 7, Rocky Mountain 1

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Great Falls, cancelled

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, cancelled

Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, cancelled

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Sports News

