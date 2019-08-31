Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 31, 2019 1:11 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 10 .677
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 13 .581 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 15 15 .500
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 23 .258 13
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 18 12 .600
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 15 .483
Orem (Angels) 14 16 .467 4
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 17 .433 5

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 13, Grand Junction 3

Orem 7, Rocky Mountain 1

Great Falls 6, Billings 4

Missoula 3, Idaho Falls 2

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

