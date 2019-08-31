Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 21 10 .677 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 13 .581 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 15 15 .500 5½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 23 .258 13 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 18 12 .600 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 15 .483 3½ Orem (Angels) 14 16 .467 4 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 17 .433 5

x-First Half Winner

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 3 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

