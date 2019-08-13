Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pirates 10, Angels 2

August 13, 2019 1:31 am
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .304
Reynolds lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .333
Marte cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .285
Bell dh 5 2 2 2 0 1 .286
Osuna 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .311
Cabrera rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .287
Reyes 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .183
Stallings c 3 1 2 3 0 1 .284
Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Totals 42 10 13 8 0 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .235
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .295
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Thaiss 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197
Rengifo 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .243
Stassi c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .150
Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Totals 35 2 9 1 2 8
Pittsburgh 312 012 001—10 13 1
Los Angeles 000 110 000— 2 9 3

E_Reyes (2), Pujols (3), Thaiss 2 (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Marte (25), Osuna (12), Stallings (4). HR_Newman (7), off Suarez; Stallings (4), off Rodriguez; Reynolds (12), off Rodriguez; Bell (30), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Newman (41), Reynolds (48), Bell 2 (95), Osuna (24), Stallings 3 (9), Stassi (4). SB_Marte (19). CS_Marte (4). SF_Stassi.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Osuna, Reyes, Gonzalez 2); Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Tovar 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 13; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bell, Ohtani. GIDP_Ohtani.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzalez, Osuna).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 1-1 5 5 2 1 2 4 94 7.94
Stratton, H, 1 3 3 0 0 0 3 48 5.29
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.75
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 2-4 3 7 6 4 0 2 69 6.57
Rodriguez 4 4 3 3 0 3 57 4.76
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.93
Ramirez 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.50

HBP_Suarez (Stallings), Keller (Rengifo).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:08. A_33,527 (45,050).

