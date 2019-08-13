Pirates 10, Angels 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Bell dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Osuna 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Cabrera rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Reyes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|42
|10
|13
|8
|0
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.150
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|1
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|312
|012
|001—10
|13
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|000—
|2
|9
|3
E_Reyes (2), Pujols (3), Thaiss 2 (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Marte (25), Osuna (12), Stallings (4). HR_Newman (7), off Suarez; Stallings (4), off Rodriguez; Reynolds (12), off Rodriguez; Bell (30), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Newman (41), Reynolds (48), Bell 2 (95), Osuna (24), Stallings 3 (9), Stassi (4). SB_Marte (19). CS_Marte (4). SF_Stassi.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Osuna, Reyes, Gonzalez 2); Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Tovar 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 13; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bell, Ohtani. GIDP_Ohtani.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzalez, Osuna).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 1-1
|5
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|94
|7.94
|Stratton, H, 1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|5.29
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.75
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 2-4
|3
|7
|6
|4
|0
|2
|69
|6.57
|Rodriguez
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|57
|4.76
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.93
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
HBP_Suarez (Stallings), Keller (Rengifo).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:08. A_33,527 (45,050).
