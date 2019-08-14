Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 10, Angels 7

August 14, 2019 2:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer 2b 5 1 3 1 Fltcher ss 4 3 4 0
Rynolds lf 4 3 3 1 Trout cf 2 1 0 0
S.Marte cf 6 1 3 0 Ohtani dh 5 2 2 2
Bell dh 4 2 2 3 Upton lf 5 0 1 3
Moran 3b 4 1 2 1 K.Clhun rf 3 1 1 0
J.Osuna 1b 4 1 2 2 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1
Newman ss 5 0 1 0 Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0
Stllngs c 5 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 1
P.Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 Stassi c 4 0 0 0
Totals 41 10 17 9 Totals 34 7 10 7
Pittsburgh 003 041 200—10
Los Angeles 311 000 002— 7

E_Canning (2), Trout (3). DP_Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_A.Frazier (24), Moran (20), J.Osuna (13), Fletcher (25), Ohtani (14), K.Calhoun (22). 3B_Ohtani (3). HR_Reynolds (13), Bell (31). SB_Ohtani (10). SF_J.Osuna (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Tr.Williams W,5-5 5 7 5 5 5 2
Feliz H,3 1 1 0 0 1 2
Liriano 2 0 0 0 0 2
C.Holmes 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
F.Vazquez S,22-23 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Canning 4 6 3 3 3 2
T.Cole L,2-4 2-3 5 4 4 0 0
L.Garcia 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 3
Jewell 3 5 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Jewell (P.Reyes).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

Advertisement

T_3:46. A_33,568 (45,050).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act