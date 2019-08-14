Pirates 10, Angels 7

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Reynolds lf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.338
|Marte cf
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Bell dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.288
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Osuna 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Newman ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Stallings c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|41
|10
|17
|9
|5
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.293
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.213
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|7
|6
|Pittsburgh
|003
|041
|200—10
|17
|0
|Los Angeles
|311
|000
|002—
|7
|10
|2
E_Canning (2), Trout (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Frazier (24), Moran (20), Osuna (13), Fletcher (25), Ohtani (14), Calhoun (22). 3B_Ohtani (3). HR_Bell (31), off Cole; Reynolds (13), off Jewell. RBIs_Frazier (32), Reynolds (49), Bell 3 (98), Moran (63), Osuna 2 (26), Reyes (8), Ohtani 2 (49), Upton 3 (24), Pujols (67), Rengifo (24). SB_Ohtani (10). SF_Osuna.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Frazier, Marte, Moran, Newman 2, Reyes); Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Upton, Rengifo). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 15; Los Angeles 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Stallings, Marte, Upton, Pujols. FIDP_Thaiss. GIDP_Calhoun, Stassi.
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Frazier, Osuna), (Marte, Stallings), (Newman, Frazier, Osuna).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 5-5
|5
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|93
|5.25
|Feliz, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|3.70
|Liriano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.20
|Holmes
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|6.82
|Vazquez, S, 22-23
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.72
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|80
|4.86
|Cole, L, 2-4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|31
|5.63
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|28
|4.98
|Jewell
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|49
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Vazquez 1-0, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Jewell (Reyes).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:46. A_33,568 (45,050).
