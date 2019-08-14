Pirates 10, Angels 7

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 5 1 3 1 1 1 .270 Reynolds lf 4 3 3 1 2 1 .338 Marte cf 6 1 3 0 0 0 .288 Bell dh 4 2 2 3 1 2 .288 Moran 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .283 Osuna 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .317 Newman ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Stallings c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .188 Totals 41 10 17 9 5 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss 4 3 4 0 1 0 .284 Trout cf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .293 Ohtani dh 5 2 2 2 0 1 .291 Upton lf 5 0 1 3 0 1 .213 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .236 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .239 Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .187 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243 Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .144 Totals 34 7 10 7 7 6

Pittsburgh 003 041 200—10 17 0 Los Angeles 311 000 002— 7 10 2

E_Canning (2), Trout (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Frazier (24), Moran (20), Osuna (13), Fletcher (25), Ohtani (14), Calhoun (22). 3B_Ohtani (3). HR_Bell (31), off Cole; Reynolds (13), off Jewell. RBIs_Frazier (32), Reynolds (49), Bell 3 (98), Moran (63), Osuna 2 (26), Reyes (8), Ohtani 2 (49), Upton 3 (24), Pujols (67), Rengifo (24). SB_Ohtani (10). SF_Osuna.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Frazier, Marte, Moran, Newman 2, Reyes); Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Upton, Rengifo). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 15; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Stallings, Marte, Upton, Pujols. FIDP_Thaiss. GIDP_Calhoun, Stassi.

Advertisement

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Frazier, Osuna), (Marte, Stallings), (Newman, Frazier, Osuna).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, W, 5-5 5 7 5 5 5 2 93 5.25 Feliz, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 28 3.70 Liriano 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 3.20 Holmes 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 13 6.82 Vazquez, S, 22-23 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.72 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning 4 6 3 3 3 2 80 4.86 Cole, L, 2-4 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 31 5.63 Garcia 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 3 28 4.98 Jewell 3 5 2 2 0 1 49 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Vazquez 1-0, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Jewell (Reyes).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:46. A_33,568 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.