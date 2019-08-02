Listen Live Sports

Pirates 8, Mets 4

August 2, 2019 10:33 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .331
Conforto cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .255
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .257
Cano 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .242
Ramos c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .256
Davis lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .299
T.Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276
Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .065
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 3 3 6
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .315
Reynolds lf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .324
Marte cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .285
Bell 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .284
Osuna 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .304
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .128
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cabrera rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .303
A.Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
El.Diaz c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .256
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Totals 32 8 10 8 6 6
New York 201 000 100—4 9 1
Pittsburgh 000 500 30x—8 10 1

a-lined out for Gsellman in the 7th. b-walked for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Bashlor in the 8th.

E_Ramos (6), Newman (8). LOB_New York 8, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McNeil (28), Alonso (22), Davis (13), Cabrera (19). HR_Marte (19), off Bashlor. RBIs_Alonso (78), Ramos (49), Davis (30), Marte 3 (64), Bell (89), Osuna (19), Cabrera 2 (37), El.Diaz (22). SB_Reyes (1). CS_Rosario (6). S_Matz, Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Ramos, T.Frazier, Rosario); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Marte 2, Cabrera). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Pittsburgh 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ramos, A.Frazier. GIDP_Osuna.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, L, 6-7 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 65 4.60
Gsellman 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 41 4.53
Bashlor 1 3 3 3 1 0 25 7.16
Familia 1 1 0 0 2 1 20 7.01
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, W, 4-4 6 6 3 3 3 2 95 4.75
Liriano, H, 8 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 13 3.14
Rodriguez, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.23
Crick 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.46
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.83

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-0. WP_Williams, Familia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:11. A_24,311 (38,362).

