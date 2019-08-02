Pirates 8, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .331 Conforto cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .257 Cano 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .242 Ramos c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .256 Davis lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .299 T.Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276 Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .065 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 4 9 3 3 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .315 Reynolds lf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .324 Marte cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .285 Bell 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .284 Osuna 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .304 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .128 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .303 A.Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 El.Diaz c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .256 Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Totals 32 8 10 8 6 6

New York 201 000 100—4 9 1 Pittsburgh 000 500 30x—8 10 1

a-lined out for Gsellman in the 7th. b-walked for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Bashlor in the 8th.

E_Ramos (6), Newman (8). LOB_New York 8, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McNeil (28), Alonso (22), Davis (13), Cabrera (19). HR_Marte (19), off Bashlor. RBIs_Alonso (78), Ramos (49), Davis (30), Marte 3 (64), Bell (89), Osuna (19), Cabrera 2 (37), El.Diaz (22). SB_Reyes (1). CS_Rosario (6). S_Matz, Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Ramos, T.Frazier, Rosario); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Marte 2, Cabrera). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Pittsburgh 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ramos, A.Frazier. GIDP_Osuna.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, L, 6-7 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 65 4.60 Gsellman 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 41 4.53 Bashlor 1 3 3 3 1 0 25 7.16 Familia 1 1 0 0 2 1 20 7.01 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, W, 4-4 6 6 3 3 3 2 95 4.75 Liriano, H, 8 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 13 3.14 Rodriguez, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.23 Crick 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.46 Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.83

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-0. WP_Williams, Familia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:11. A_24,311 (38,362).

