Pirates 8, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.331
|Conforto cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|T.Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hechavarria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.065
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Reynolds lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.324
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.285
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Osuna 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Reyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.128
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.303
|A.Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|El.Diaz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|6
|6
|New York
|201
|000
|100—4
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|500
|30x—8
|10
|1
a-lined out for Gsellman in the 7th. b-walked for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Bashlor in the 8th.
E_Ramos (6), Newman (8). LOB_New York 8, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McNeil (28), Alonso (22), Davis (13), Cabrera (19). HR_Marte (19), off Bashlor. RBIs_Alonso (78), Ramos (49), Davis (30), Marte 3 (64), Bell (89), Osuna (19), Cabrera 2 (37), El.Diaz (22). SB_Reyes (1). CS_Rosario (6). S_Matz, Williams.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Ramos, T.Frazier, Rosario); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Marte 2, Cabrera). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Pittsburgh 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ramos, A.Frazier. GIDP_Osuna.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 6-7
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|65
|4.60
|Gsellman
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|41
|4.53
|Bashlor
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|7.16
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|7.01
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 4-4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|95
|4.75
|Liriano, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.14
|Rodriguez, H, 11
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.23
|Crick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.46
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.83
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-0. WP_Williams, Familia.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:11. A_24,311 (38,362).
