Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

August 24, 2019 10:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 7 0 3 8
VanMeter lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Peraza ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Barnhart c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .236
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Farmer 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Dietrich 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202
Ervin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Wood p 2 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Casali ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 14 10 13 4 5
Newman 2b 3 3 1 1 2 0 .295
Reynolds lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .326
Marte cf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .290
Bell 1b 4 2 1 3 0 0 .275
Osuna 3b-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .304
Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
a-Moran ph-3b 2 1 1 4 0 1 .284
Stallings c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .270
González ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .203
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Brault ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Frazier ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Markel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 7 1
Pittsburgh 002 005 34x_14 10 0

a-homered for Reyes in the 6th. b-flied out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-walked for Gausman in the 8th. d-singled for Crick in the 8th.

E_Dietrich (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Aquino (3), Reynolds (28), Marte (27). HR_Moran (12), off Sims; Bell (32), off Gausman. RBIs_Reynolds (51), Osuna (27), Moran 4 (69), Bell 3 (102), Frazier (35), Newman (43), Marte 2 (75). S_Williams.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Dietrich 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Bell). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 7 for 11.

GIDP_Ervin, Aquino, J.Iglesias.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Osuna, Newman, Bell; Newman, Bell; González, Newman, Bell).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, L, 1-3 5 1-3 2 5 4 3 1 74 6.07
Sims 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 18 4.71
Gausman 1 2 3 3 0 0 26 5.63
Kuhnel 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 22 13.50
Alaniz 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, W, 6-6 6 3 0 0 1 3 84 5.35
Rodríguez 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 3.46
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 3 16 4.34
Markel 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 3-3, Alaniz 2-2. HBP_Wood (Bell), Gausman (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:45. A_26,776 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow