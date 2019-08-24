Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 7 0 3 8 VanMeter lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Peraza ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Barnhart c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .236 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Farmer 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Dietrich 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Ervin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Wood p 2 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Casali ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 14 10 13 4 5 Newman 2b 3 3 1 1 2 0 .295 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .326 Marte cf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .290 Bell 1b 4 2 1 3 0 0 .275 Osuna 3b-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .304 Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 a-Moran ph-3b 2 1 1 4 0 1 .284 Stallings c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .270 González ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .203 Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Brault ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Frazier ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Markel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 7 1 Pittsburgh 002 005 34x_14 10 0

a-homered for Reyes in the 6th. b-flied out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-walked for Gausman in the 8th. d-singled for Crick in the 8th.

E_Dietrich (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Aquino (3), Reynolds (28), Marte (27). HR_Moran (12), off Sims; Bell (32), off Gausman. RBIs_Reynolds (51), Osuna (27), Moran 4 (69), Bell 3 (102), Frazier (35), Newman (43), Marte 2 (75). S_Williams.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Dietrich 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Bell). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 7 for 11.

GIDP_Ervin, Aquino, J.Iglesias.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Osuna, Newman, Bell; Newman, Bell; González, Newman, Bell).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 1-3 5 1-3 2 5 4 3 1 74 6.07 Sims 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 18 4.71 Gausman 1 2 3 3 0 0 26 5.63 Kuhnel 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 22 13.50 Alaniz 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, W, 6-6 6 3 0 0 1 3 84 5.35 Rodríguez 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 3.46 Crick 1 0 0 0 1 3 16 4.34 Markel 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 3-3, Alaniz 2-2. HBP_Wood (Bell), Gausman (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:45. A_26,776 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.