Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|7
|0
|3
|8
|
|VanMeter lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Peraza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Farmer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Dietrich 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Ervin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Wood p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Casali ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|14
|10
|13
|4
|5
|
|Newman 2b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.295
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.326
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Osuna 3b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Moran ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.284
|Stallings c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|González ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Brault ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Frazier ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Markel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|002
|005
|34x_14
|10
|0
a-homered for Reyes in the 6th. b-flied out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-walked for Gausman in the 8th. d-singled for Crick in the 8th.
E_Dietrich (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Aquino (3), Reynolds (28), Marte (27). HR_Moran (12), off Sims; Bell (32), off Gausman. RBIs_Reynolds (51), Osuna (27), Moran 4 (69), Bell 3 (102), Frazier (35), Newman (43), Marte 2 (75). S_Williams.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Dietrich 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Bell). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 7 for 11.
GIDP_Ervin, Aquino, J.Iglesias.
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Osuna, Newman, Bell; Newman, Bell; González, Newman, Bell).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|2
|5
|4
|3
|1
|74
|6.07
|Sims
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|4.71
|Gausman
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|26
|5.63
|Kuhnel
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|22
|13.50
|Alaniz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 6-6
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|84
|5.35
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.46
|Crick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|4.34
|Markel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Sims 3-3, Alaniz 2-2. HBP_Wood (Bell), Gausman (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:45. A_26,776 (38,362).
