Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 7 0 Totals 33 14 10 13 VanMeter lf 4 0 0 0 Newman 2b 3 3 1 1 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 1 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 2 1 2 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 2 1 3 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 Osuna 3b-rf 4 1 1 1 Peraza ss 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 a-Moran ph-3b 2 1 1 4 Barnhart c 3 0 2 0 Stallings c 3 2 1 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 González ss 4 1 1 0 Farmer 3b 1 0 0 0 Williams p 1 0 0 0 Dietrich 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Ervin cf 3 0 0 0 b-Brault ph 1 0 0 0 Wood p 2 0 2 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 d-Frazier ph 1 1 1 1 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 Markel p 0 0 0 0 c-Casali ph-1b 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0 Pittsburgh 002 005 34x — 14

E_Dietrich (3). DP_Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Aquino (3), Reynolds (28), Marte (27). HR_Moran (12), Bell (32). S_Williams (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Wood, L, 1-3 5 1-3 2 5 4 3 1 Sims 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Gausman 1 2 3 3 0 0 Kuhnel 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 Alaniz 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Williams, W, 6-6 6 3 0 0 1 3 Rodríguez 1 3 0 0 0 0 Crick 1 0 0 0 1 3 Markel 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Wood (Bell), Gausman (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

Advertisement

T_2:45. A_26,776 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.