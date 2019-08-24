Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|14
|10
|13
|
|VanMeter lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Osuna 3b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peraza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Moran ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|González ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Farmer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dietrich 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ervin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Brault ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wood p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Frazier ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Markel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Casali ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|005
|34x
|—
|14
E_Dietrich (3). DP_Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Aquino (3), Reynolds (28), Marte (27). HR_Moran (12), Bell (32). S_Williams (5).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood, L, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|2
|5
|4
|3
|1
|Sims
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Gausman
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Kuhnel
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Alaniz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams, W, 6-6
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Markel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Wood (Bell), Gausman (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:45. A_26,776 (38,362).
