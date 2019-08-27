Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

August 27, 2019 10:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 11 4 3 5
Newman ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Reynolds lf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .332
Marte cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .290
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Osuna rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .297
Vázquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moran 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .286
Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Frazier 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .266
Brault p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .173
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Cabrera rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 11 4 1 4
Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Realmuto c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .277
Harper rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
S.Rodríguez 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Miller ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Haseley cf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .246
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morrison ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kingery ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 200 002 001_5 11 0
Philadelphia 011 101 000_4 11 1

a-singled for Brault in the 6th. b-pinch hit for S.Rodríguez in the 6th. c-homered for Parker in the 6th. d-struck out for Hughes in the 8th.

E_Hoskins (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Marte 2 (30), Dickerson (6), S.Rodríguez (4), Realmuto (32), Hernández (26). 3B_Newman (4). HR_Reynolds (14), off Smyly; Moran (13), off Smyly; Morrison (1), off Crick. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (56), Moran 2 (72), Haseley 2 (16), Dickerson (22), Morrison (1). SB_Haseley (3). CS_Reyes (1). S_Brault.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Moran, Newman, Bell, Marte); Philadelphia 7 (Smyly, Hernández, Harper, Dickerson, Kingery). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Harper. GIDP_Moran, Realmuto.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hoskins).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brault 5 8 3 3 1 1 88 4.06
Crick BS,0-7 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.75
Kela 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.91
Liriano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.54
Vázquez W,5-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 27 1.71
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 5 2-3 9 4 4 0 4 92 4.97
Parker 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.27
Suárez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.00
Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 7.50
Neris L,2-5 1 1 1 0 2 0 18 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Vázquez 1-0. HBP_Brault (S.Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:19. A_26,200 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus