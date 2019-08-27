Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 4 3 5 Newman ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Reynolds lf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .332 Marte cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .290 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Osuna rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .297 Vázquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moran 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .286 Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Frazier 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .266 Brault p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .173 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Cabrera rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .277

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 11 4 1 4 Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Realmuto c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .277 Harper rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .253 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 S.Rodríguez 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Miller ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Haseley cf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .246 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morrison ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .286 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kingery ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh 200 002 001_5 11 0 Philadelphia 011 101 000_4 11 1

a-singled for Brault in the 6th. b-pinch hit for S.Rodríguez in the 6th. c-homered for Parker in the 6th. d-struck out for Hughes in the 8th.

E_Hoskins (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Marte 2 (30), Dickerson (6), S.Rodríguez (4), Realmuto (32), Hernández (26). 3B_Newman (4). HR_Reynolds (14), off Smyly; Moran (13), off Smyly; Morrison (1), off Crick. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (56), Moran 2 (72), Haseley 2 (16), Dickerson (22), Morrison (1). SB_Haseley (3). CS_Reyes (1). S_Brault.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Moran, Newman, Bell, Marte); Philadelphia 7 (Smyly, Hernández, Harper, Dickerson, Kingery). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Harper. GIDP_Moran, Realmuto.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hoskins).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brault 5 8 3 3 1 1 88 4.06 Crick BS,0-7 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.75 Kela 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.91 Liriano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.54 Vázquez W,5-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 27 1.71

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 5 2-3 9 4 4 0 4 92 4.97 Parker 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.27 Suárez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.00 Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 7.50 Neris L,2-5 1 1 1 0 2 0 18 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Vázquez 1-0. HBP_Brault (S.Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:19. A_26,200 (43,647).

