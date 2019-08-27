Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|3
|5
|
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.332
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Osuna rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Vázquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Brault p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Reyes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Cabrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|1
|4
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|S.Rodríguez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Miller ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morrison ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kingery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|200
|002
|001_5
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|011
|101
|000_4
|11
|1
a-singled for Brault in the 6th. b-pinch hit for S.Rodríguez in the 6th. c-homered for Parker in the 6th. d-struck out for Hughes in the 8th.
E_Hoskins (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Marte 2 (30), Dickerson (6), S.Rodríguez (4), Realmuto (32), Hernández (26). 3B_Newman (4). HR_Reynolds (14), off Smyly; Moran (13), off Smyly; Morrison (1), off Crick. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (56), Moran 2 (72), Haseley 2 (16), Dickerson (22), Morrison (1). SB_Haseley (3). CS_Reyes (1). S_Brault.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Moran, Newman, Bell, Marte); Philadelphia 7 (Smyly, Hernández, Harper, Dickerson, Kingery). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Harper. GIDP_Moran, Realmuto.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hoskins).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brault
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|88
|4.06
|Crick BS,0-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.75
|Kela
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.91
|Liriano
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.54
|Vázquez W,5-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|1.71
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|92
|4.97
|Parker
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.27
|Suárez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.00
|Hughes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|7.50
|Neris L,2-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|18
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored_Vázquez 1-0. HBP_Brault (S.Rodríguez).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:19. A_26,200 (43,647).
