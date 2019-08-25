Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|8
|
|VanMeter lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Newman ss
|4
|3
|4
|1
|
|Galvis 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Senzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Osuna rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Barnhart ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Vázquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dietrich 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Agrazal p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c-1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauer p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Farmer ph-2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|300
|011
|021
|—
|8
|Pittsburgh
|233
|000
|01x
|—
|9
E_Ervin (2). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Dietrich (8), Casali (8), Newman (15), Moran (23), Osuna (14), Marte (28). 3B_Reynolds (3), Frazier (5). HR_Farmer (8), VanMeter (5), Suárez (35). SB_VanMeter (6), Aquino (1), Newman 2 (13). SF_Casali (3), Bell (7). S_Agrazal (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer L,1-3
|3
|
|8
|8
|7
|2
|2
|Alaniz
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephenson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Agrazal W,3-3
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kela H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crick H,13
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Vázquez S,23-25
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Agrazal 2 (Dietrich,Aquino), Bauer (Newman).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:25. A_22,349 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.