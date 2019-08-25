Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

August 25, 2019 5:35 pm
 
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 9 12 8
VanMeter lf 4 2 1 2 Newman ss 4 3 4 1
Galvis 2b 2 1 0 0 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 3
Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 5 0 1 1
Senzel ph 1 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 1
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 1 1 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Osuna rf 3 2 1 1
Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0
Suárez 3b 5 1 1 1 Díaz c 4 1 2 0
Aquino rf 4 1 1 1 Crick p 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1 Vázquez p 0 0 0 0
Dietrich 1b 3 0 1 0 Agrazal p 1 0 0 1
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
Casali c-1b 3 1 1 2 Kela p 0 0 0 0
Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 Stallings c 1 0 0 0
Bauer p 1 0 1 0
Farmer ph-2b 3 1 2 1
Cincinnati 300 011 021 8
Pittsburgh 233 000 01x 9

E_Ervin (2). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Dietrich (8), Casali (8), Newman (15), Moran (23), Osuna (14), Marte (28). 3B_Reynolds (3), Frazier (5). HR_Farmer (8), VanMeter (5), Suárez (35). SB_VanMeter (6), Aquino (1), Newman 2 (13). SF_Casali (3), Bell (7). S_Agrazal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bauer L,1-3 3 8 8 7 2 2
Alaniz 2 0 0 0 0 1
Stephenson 1 1 0 0 1 2
Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 2 1 1 0 2
Pittsburgh
Agrazal W,3-3 5 7 4 4 2 5
Feliz 1 1 1 1 0 2
Kela H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Crick H,13 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Vázquez S,23-25 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Agrazal 2 (Dietrich,Aquino), Bauer (Newman).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:25. A_22,349 (38,362).

