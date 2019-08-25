Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

Cincinnati Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 9 12 8 VanMeter lf 4 2 1 2 Newman ss 4 3 4 1 Galvis 2b 2 1 0 0 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 3 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 5 0 1 1 Senzel ph 1 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 1 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 1 1 0 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Osuna rf 3 2 1 1 Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 Suárez 3b 5 1 1 1 Díaz c 4 1 2 0 Aquino rf 4 1 1 1 Crick p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1 Vázquez p 0 0 0 0 Dietrich 1b 3 0 1 0 Agrazal p 1 0 0 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c-1b 3 1 1 2 Kela p 0 0 0 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 Stallings c 1 0 0 0 Bauer p 1 0 1 0 Farmer ph-2b 3 1 2 1

Cincinnati 300 011 021 — 8 Pittsburgh 233 000 01x — 9

E_Ervin (2). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Dietrich (8), Casali (8), Newman (15), Moran (23), Osuna (14), Marte (28). 3B_Reynolds (3), Frazier (5). HR_Farmer (8), VanMeter (5), Suárez (35). SB_VanMeter (6), Aquino (1), Newman 2 (13). SF_Casali (3), Bell (7). S_Agrazal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Bauer L,1-3 3 8 8 7 2 2 Alaniz 2 0 0 0 0 1 Stephenson 1 1 0 0 1 2 Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 1 Garrett 1 2 1 1 0 2

Pittsburgh Agrazal W,3-3 5 7 4 4 2 5 Feliz 1 1 1 1 0 2 Kela H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Crick H,13 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Vázquez S,23-25 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Agrazal 2 (Dietrich,Aquino), Bauer (Newman).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

Advertisement

T_3:25. A_22,349 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.