Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police release video of Yankees GM being stopped at gunpoint

August 14, 2019 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have released body-camera footage showing officers in Darien stopping New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman at gunpoint.

Cashman later praised police for their professionalism during the encounter, which happened on Aug. 9 as police responded to a report of a man with a gun inside a Jeep.

Cashman’s Jeep had been stolen recently in nearby Norwalk, and police pulled him over when a check showed it on a list of stolen vehicles.

The 52-year-old baseball executive is seen on the video obeying orders to get out of his vehicle, putting his hands up and backing toward the officers.

Advertisement

Police soon recognized him, confirmed he owned the Jeep and allow him to go on his way.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cashman said he was headed back to the Norwalk police department to show them some potential evidence, including a water bottle that he found in the Jeep after it was recovered.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act