...

Portland State: Shooting victim was basketball player

August 3, 2019 12:34 am
 
1 min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University has confirmed that a man fatally shot Friday at a house in the city was a basketball player at the school.

The school said in a statement that it “mourns the tragic loss of student-athlete Deante Strickland.”

Strickland, 22, played basketball at Portland State University after starring at Casper College in Wyoming.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responding to a shooting report just after 2 p.m. found multiple victims injured.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said a woman shot them and that a man was dead at the scene. Police say the women are believed to have injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Police said Friday afternoon they were searching for a woman who arrived and left in a silver Lexus SUV with a young child.

Strickland earned All-State honors at Central Catholic High School in Portland, where he played basketball and football.

He was a member of Central Catholic’s state-champion football teams his junior and senior years, and was a key reserve on Portland State’s men’s basketball team the past two seasons, averaging 7.4 points in 65 games. He was planning to play running back for Portland State’s football team this fall.

“My heart is broken,” said Valerie Cleary, Portland State’s athletic director. “Strick was one of the best. He put so much dedication into all he did on and off the court. He truly represented our Viking values and his hometown of Portland. I will never forget his smile.”

