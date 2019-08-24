Listen Live Sports

Porto beats rival Benfica 2-0 in early-season meeting

August 24, 2019 6:28 pm
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Porto defeated Benfica 2-0 in an early-season meeting of the Portuguese rivals on Saturday.

Forward José Luis opened the scoring for the visitors with a close-range flick after Benfica’s defenders failed to clear a corner in the 22nd minute at the Stadium of Light.

Moussa Marega then sealed victory following an 86th-minute counterattack.

The result left Porto, Benfica and Famalicao tied at the top of the league with six points.

Promoted Famalicao can reach nine points with a win at Guimarães on Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

