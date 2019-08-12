Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pozzovivo to miss Vuelta after breaking leg and arm in crash

August 12, 2019 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COSENZA, Italy (AP) — Italian cyclist Domenico Pozzovivo will undergo surgery and miss the Spanish Vuelta after being injured in a collision with a car while training.

The 36-year-old Pozzovivo fractured bones in his leg and arm in the crash in Cosenza in southern Italy on Monday and was taken by ambulance to Annunziata Hospital.

His Bahrain Merida team says Pozzovivo is in intensive care and will need surgery but he is “stable and conscious.”

The team says it will give more updates after surgery.

Advertisement

Pozzovivo was set for a leadership role for Bahrain Merida at the Vuelta, which starts Aug. 24.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

He was also forced to miss the 2014 edition of the race after breaking his leg in another training crash.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter