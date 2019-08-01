|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-152
|San
|Francisco
|+142
|at ST. LOUIS
|-113
|Chicago
|+103
|at ATLANTA
|-152
|Cincinnati
|+142
|at LA DODGERS
|-205
|San
|Diego
|+185
|American League
|Toronto
|-110
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+100
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Tampa
|Bay
|+114
|Houston
|-195
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+180
|Interleague
|Minnesota
|-159
|at
|MIAMI
|+149
|NY Mets
|-185
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+170
|at OAKLAND
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|NFL
|Thursday
|Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|PK
|-2½
|34½
|Atlanta
