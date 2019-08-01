Listen Live Sports

August 1, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -152 San Francisco +142
at ST. LOUIS -113 Chicago +103
at ATLANTA -152 Cincinnati +142
at LA DODGERS -205 San Diego +185
American League
Toronto -110 at BALTIMORE +100
at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay +114
Houston -195 at CLEVELAND +180
Interleague
Minnesota -159 at MIAMI +149
NY Mets -185 at CHICAGO WS +170
at OAKLAND -105 Milwaukee -105
NFL
Thursday
Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Denver PK -2½ 34½ Atlanta

