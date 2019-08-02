Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 2, 2019 11:35 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -142 Milwaukee +132
New York -112 at PITTSBURGH +102
at ATLANTA -162 Cincinnati +152
at COLORADO -135 San Francisco +125
at ARIZONA -146 Washington +136
at LA DODGERS -160 San Diego +150
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF
at NEW YORK -134 Boston +124
at CLEVELAND -217 LA Angels +197
at TEXAS -250 Detroit +220
at HOUSTON -269 Seattle +239
at MINNESOTA -220 Kansas City +200
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -180 Chicago WS +165
NFL
Thursday 8/8
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NY Jets 2 2 (33½) at NY GIANTS
at BUFFALO 2 PK (34½) Indianapolis
New England 3 (37½) at DETROIT
at CLEVELAND 4 1 (35) Washington
at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (37) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 4 (33) Jacksonville
at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston
at CHICAGO 4 (38) Carolina
at ARIZONA 2 (35) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE OFF OFF (OFF) Denver
Friday 8/9
at PITTSBURGH 3 (37) Tampa Bay
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (37) Minnesota
Saturday 8/10
at KANSAS CITY 5 5 (36½) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND 3 (36½) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3 (36) Dallas

