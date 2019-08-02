Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -142 Milwaukee +132 New York -112 at PITTSBURGH +102 at ATLANTA -162 Cincinnati +152 at COLORADO -135 San Francisco +125 at ARIZONA -146 Washington +136 at LA DODGERS -160 San Diego +150 American League at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF at NEW YORK -134 Boston +124 at CLEVELAND -217 LA Angels +197 at TEXAS -250 Detroit +220 at HOUSTON -269 Seattle +239 at MINNESOTA -220 Kansas City +200 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -180 Chicago WS +165 NFL Thursday 8/8 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY Jets 2 2 (33½) at NY GIANTS at BUFFALO 2 PK (34½) Indianapolis New England 3 1½ (37½) at DETROIT at CLEVELAND 4 1 (35) Washington at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 4 3½ (37) Tennessee at BALTIMORE 2½ 4 (33) Jacksonville at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston at CHICAGO 4 3½ (38) Carolina at ARIZONA 1½ 2 (35) LA Chargers at SEATTLE OFF OFF (OFF) Denver Friday 8/9 at PITTSBURGH 3 2½ (37) Tampa Bay at NEW ORLEANS 3 2½ (37) Minnesota Saturday 8/10 at KANSAS CITY 5 5 (36½) Cincinnati at OAKLAND 2½ 3 (36½) LA Rams at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3 (36) Dallas

