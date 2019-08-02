|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+132
|New York
|-112
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+152
|at COLORADO
|-135
|San
|Francisco
|+125
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|Washington
|+136
|at LA DODGERS
|-160
|San
|Diego
|+150
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|-134
|Boston
|+124
|at CLEVELAND
|-217
|LA
|Angels
|+197
|at TEXAS
|-250
|Detroit
|+220
|at HOUSTON
|-269
|Seattle
|+239
|at MINNESOTA
|-220
|Kansas
|City
|+200
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-180
|Chicago
|WS
|+165
|NFL
|Thursday 8/8
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NY Jets
|2
|2
|(33½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at BUFFALO
|2
|PK
|(34½)
|Indianapolis
|New England
|3
|1½
|(37½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|1
|(35)
|Washington
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|3½
|(37)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|4
|(33)
|Jacksonville
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|2
|(35½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|4
|3½
|(38)
|Carolina
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|2
|(35)
|LA
|Chargers
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|Friday 8/9
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Minnesota
|Saturday 8/10
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|5
|(36½)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|3
|(36½)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|3
|(36)
|Dallas
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.