August 2, 2019 5:28 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -132 Milwaukee +122
New York -130 at PITTSBURGH +120
at ATLANTA -136 Cincinnati +126
Washington -152 at ARIZONA +142
at COLORADO -125 San Francisco +115
at LA DODGERS OFF San Diego OFF
American League
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
Toronto -119 at BALTIMORE +109
at CLEVELAND OFF LA Angels OFF
at HOUSTON -200 Seattle +180
at MINNESOTA -220 Kansas City +200
at TEXAS -112 Detroit +102
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -209 Miami +189
at PHILADELPHIA -255 Chicago WS +225
at OAKLAND -126 St. Louis +116
NFL
Thursday 8/8
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NY Jets 2 2 (33½) at NY GIANTS
at BUFFALO 2 PK (34½) Indianapolis
New England 3 (37½) at DETROIT
at CLEVELAND 4 1 (35) Washington
at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (37) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 4 (33) Jacksonville
at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston
at CHICAGO 4 (38) Carolina
at ARIZONA 2 (35) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE OFF OFF (OFF) Denver
Friday 8/9
at PITTSBURGH 3 (37) Tampa Bay
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (37) Minnesota
Saturday 8/10
at KANSAS CITY 5 (36½) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND 4 (36½) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3 (36) Dallas

