|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-132
|Milwaukee
|+122
|New York
|-130
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+126
|Washington
|-152
|at
|ARIZONA
|+142
|at COLORADO
|-125
|San
|Francisco
|+115
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Toronto
|-119
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+109
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Seattle
|+180
|at MINNESOTA
|-220
|Kansas
|City
|+200
|at TEXAS
|-112
|Detroit
|+102
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-209
|Miami
|+189
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-255
|Chicago
|WS
|+225
|at OAKLAND
|-126
|St.
|Louis
|+116
|NFL
|Thursday 8/8
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NY Jets
|2
|2
|(33½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at BUFFALO
|2
|PK
|(34½)
|Indianapolis
|New England
|3
|1½
|(37½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|1
|(35)
|Washington
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|3½
|(37)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|4
|(33)
|Jacksonville
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|2
|(35½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|4
|3½
|(38)
|Carolina
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|2
|(35)
|LA
|Chargers
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|Friday 8/9
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Minnesota
|Saturday 8/10
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|3½
|(36½)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|4
|(36½)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|3
|(36)
|Dallas
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.