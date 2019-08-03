Listen Live Sports

August 3, 2019 5:14 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -105 Cincinnati -105
New York -130 at PITTSBURGH +120
at CHICAGO -143 Milwaukee +133
at COLORADO -133 San Francisco +123
at ARIZONA OFF Washington OFF
at LA DODGERS -148 San Diego +138
American League
Toronto -147 at BALTIMORE +137
at CLEVELAND -210 LA Angels +190
at MINNESOTA -190 Kansas City +175
at HOUSTON OFF Seattle OFF
at TEXAS -185 Detroit +170
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -160 Chicago WS +150
at TAMPA BAY -160 Miami +150
at OAKLAND -116 St. Louis +106
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NY Jets 2 2 (33½) at NY GIANTS
at BUFFALO 2 PK (34½) Indianapolis
New England 3 (37½) at DETROIT
at CLEVELAND 4 1 (35) Washington
at MIAMI (36) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (37) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 4 (33) Jacksonville
at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston
at CHICAGO 4 3 (38) Carolina
at ARIZONA 2 (35) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE 2 2 (36) Denver
Friday
at PITTSBURGH 3 (37) Tampa Bay
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (37) Minnesota
Saturday
at KANSAS CITY 5 (36½) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND 4 (36½) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3 (36) Dallas

