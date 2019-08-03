|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-105
|Cincinnati
|-105
|New York
|-130
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+120
|at CHICAGO
|-143
|Milwaukee
|+133
|at COLORADO
|-133
|San
|Francisco
|+123
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|San
|Diego
|+138
|American League
|Toronto
|-147
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+137
|at CLEVELAND
|-210
|LA
|Angels
|+190
|at MINNESOTA
|-190
|Kansas
|City
|+175
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-185
|Detroit
|+170
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-160
|Chicago
|WS
|+150
|at TAMPA BAY
|-160
|Miami
|+150
|at OAKLAND
|-116
|St.
|Louis
|+106
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NY Jets
|2
|2
|(33½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at BUFFALO
|2
|PK
|(34½)
|Indianapolis
|New England
|3
|1½
|(37½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|1
|(35)
|Washington
|at MIAMI
|3½
|2½
|(36)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|3½
|(37)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|4
|(33)
|Jacksonville
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|2
|(35½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|4
|3
|(38)
|Carolina
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|2
|(35)
|LA
|Chargers
|at SEATTLE
|2
|2
|(36)
|Denver
|Friday
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|3½
|(36½)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|4
|(36½)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|3
|(36)
|Dallas
