Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 4, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY METS (Game One) -315 Miami +285
at NY METS (Game Two) -161 Miami +151
Milwaukee -125 at PITTSBURGH +115
at ARIZONA -108 Philadelphia -102
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Washington OFF
at LA DODGERS -164 St. Louis +154
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF
at DETROIT OFF Chicago OFF
at BOSTON -200 Kansas City +180
at TAMPA BAY -220 Toronto +200
at CLEVELAND -185 Texas +170
Interleague
at CINCINNATI OFF LA Angels OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -145 Oakland +135
Atlanta -115 at MINNESOTA +105
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NY Jets 2 (33½) at NY GIANTS
at BUFFALO 2 PK (34½) Indianapolis
New England 3 (37½) at DETROIT
at CLEVELAND 4 2 (35) Washington
at MIAMI (35½) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (37) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 4 (33) Jacksonville
at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston
at CHICAGO 4 3 (38) Carolina
at ARIZONA 2 (35) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE 2 2 (36) Denver
Friday
at PITTSBURGH 3 (37) Tampa Bay
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (37) Minnesota
Saturday
at KANSAS CITY 5 (36½) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND 4 (36½) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3 (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax