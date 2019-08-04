|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY METS (Game One)
|-315
|Miami
|+285
|at NY METS (Game Two)
|-161
|Miami
|+151
|Milwaukee
|-125
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+115
|at ARIZONA
|-108
|Philadelphia
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-164
|St.
|Louis
|+154
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-200
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|at TAMPA BAY
|-220
|Toronto
|+200
|at CLEVELAND
|-185
|Texas
|+170
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-145
|Oakland
|+135
|Atlanta
|-115
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+105
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NY Jets
|2
|1½
|(33½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at BUFFALO
|2
|PK
|(34½)
|Indianapolis
|New England
|3
|1½
|(37½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|2
|(35)
|Washington
|at MIAMI
|3½
|2½
|(35½)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|3½
|(37)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|4
|(33)
|Jacksonville
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|2
|(35½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|4
|3
|(38)
|Carolina
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|2
|(35)
|LA
|Chargers
|at SEATTLE
|2
|2
|(36)
|Denver
|Friday
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|3½
|(36½)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|4
|(36½)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|3
|(36)
|Dallas
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
